Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.10 and last traded at $6.18, with a volume of 160572 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Armada Hoffler Properties Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $679.35 million, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.82.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.21. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $62.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.67 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is presently 175.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director A Russell Kirk bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $386,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 119,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,193.90. The trade was a 72.01 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased 90,954 shares of company stock valued at $699,607 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Armada Hoffler Properties

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AHH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Featured Stories

