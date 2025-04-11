Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Stock Price Up 16% – Here’s What Happened

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Get Free Report) shot up 16% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.23 and last traded at C$2.18. 1,183,726 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 216% from the average session volume of 374,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.88.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, April 4th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of C$258.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.37.

In related news, Director George Salamis bought 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,282.85. In the last three months, insiders acquired 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $61,033. Company insiders own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

