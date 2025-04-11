Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ) Trading Up 15.6% – Still a Buy?

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ – Get Free Report) was up 15.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.52. Approximately 1,510,412 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 184% from the average daily volume of 531,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

Separately, Atrium Research upgraded shares of Santacruz Silver Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.37. The firm has a market cap of C$127.63 million, a PE ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.15.

In related news, Director Arturo Préstamo Elizondo acquired 1,050,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$420,000.00. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc, as well as lead and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Zimapan Mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico; the Sinchi Wayra and the Illapa assets located in Bolivia; and exploration properties, which include the La Pechuga Property and the Santa Gorgonia Prospect.

