New Found Gold (CVE:NFG) Shares Down 3.1% – Here’s Why

New Found Gold Corp. (CVE:NFG – Get Free Report) fell 3.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.49 and last traded at C$1.54. 695,627 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 616,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.59.

New Found Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.60. The company has a market cap of C$319.44 million, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.56.

Get New Found Gold alerts:

Insider Transactions at New Found Gold

In other New Found Gold news, Director Keith Boyle acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.52 per share, with a total value of C$37,875.00. Also, Senior Officer Jared Ryan Saunders bought 33,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,875.00. Over the last three months, insiders bought 60,450 shares of company stock worth $90,784. 44.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About New Found Gold

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. It primarily explores for gold deposit. The company holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 96 mineral licenses and 6,659 claims covering an area of 166,475 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Found Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Found Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.