PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,255,215 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 459% from the previous session’s volume of 224,347 shares.The stock last traded at $50.41 and had previously closed at $50.76.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.01.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period.

About PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, formerly, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (Municipal Bonds).

