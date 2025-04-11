Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 3,070,627 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 186% from the previous session’s volume of 1,072,749 shares.The stock last traded at $5.37 and had previously closed at $5.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on TRVI shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Raymond James upgraded Trevi Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Trevi Therapeutics from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

Get Trevi Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Trevi Therapeutics

Trevi Therapeutics Trading Up 5.3 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 0.41.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts expect that Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Trevi Therapeutics

In other Trevi Therapeutics news, CEO Jennifer L. Good sold 5,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $34,630.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,599.54. This trade represents a 2.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Farrell Simon sold 81,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $548,862.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,900 shares in the company, valued at $519,075. This trade represents a 51.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trevi Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 220.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 69,167 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 10.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,264,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 117,418 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 173,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 22,145 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 180.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 61,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 952,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after buying an additional 53,051 shares in the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trevi Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevi Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.