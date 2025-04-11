United Tennessee Bankshares (OTCMKTS:UNTN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

United Tennessee Bankshares (OTCMKTS:UNTN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

United Tennessee Bankshares Trading Up 0.1 %

UNTN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.45. 1,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.55. United Tennessee Bankshares has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $17.65. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of -0.07.

United Tennessee Bankshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from United Tennessee Bankshares’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. This represents a dividend yield of 3.65%. United Tennessee Bankshares’s payout ratio is 38.04%.

About United Tennessee Bankshares

United Tennessee Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Newport Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The company accepts interest-bearing checking, savings, NOW, passbook savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

