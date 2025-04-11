STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1242 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th.

STAG Industrial has increased its dividend by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years. STAG Industrial has a dividend payout ratio of 147.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect STAG Industrial to earn $2.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.49 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.7%.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial Stock Up 1.6 %

STAG Industrial stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.39. 1,612,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,548,978. STAG Industrial has a 12-month low of $28.61 and a 12-month high of $41.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.89 and a 200 day moving average of $35.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Insider Activity

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.43. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 24.64%. Research analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $1,755,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,083.20. This trade represents a 83.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on STAG. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on STAG

STAG Industrial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.