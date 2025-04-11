Barclays Cuts Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target to $94.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Barclays from $97.00 to $94.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 9.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.44.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,450,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,916. The stock has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.55. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $96.35 and a 52 week high of $116.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 9.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 11,060 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $1,216,378.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,941.26. The trade was a 63.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total transaction of $6,322,069.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,442.06. This represents a 83.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,570 shares of company stock worth $7,538,449. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 15.1% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth about $451,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,106,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,832,000 after acquiring an additional 431,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

