Best Outdoor Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 11th

Walmart, Lowe's Companies, and Kroger are the three Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE:WMT traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.96. 14,259,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,568,764. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.59 and a 200 day moving average of $89.80. Walmart has a twelve month low of $58.56 and a twelve month high of $105.30.

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $1.52 on Friday, hitting $219.68. 1,309,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,456,435. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $236.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $206.39 and a one year high of $287.01.

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

KR stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.65. 4,133,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,322,338. Kroger has a twelve month low of $49.04 and a twelve month high of $71.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.25.

