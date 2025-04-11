Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 35,127,793 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 143% from the previous session’s volume of 14,451,859 shares.The stock last traded at $9.24 and had previously closed at $9.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on AMCR shares. Citigroup upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amcor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.46.

Get Amcor alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AMCR

Amcor Stock Up 3.5 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.78.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 92.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Achal Agarwal bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 88,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,566.70. The trade was a 12.66 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amcor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Amcor by 247.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Amcor by 2,064.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amcor during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amcor

(Get Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.