HPQ Silicon (CVE:HPQ) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

HPQ Silicon Inc. (CVE:HPQ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 201827 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$71.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.07, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.44.

HPQ Silicon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides silica and silicon-based solutions in Canada. It is also developing a portfolio of silicon and silica products primarily for battery and electric vehicle manufacturers, and hydrogen applications; and carbon particles for capacitor applications.

