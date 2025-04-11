MetLife (NYSE:MET) Price Target Cut to $88.00 by Analysts at Barclays

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MET. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on MetLife from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.46.

MET stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,533,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,404,660. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.52. MetLife has a twelve month low of $65.21 and a twelve month high of $89.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.05). MetLife had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 6.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that MetLife will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,663,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,019,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213,923 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,931,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $973,901,000 after acquiring an additional 158,107 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $730,716,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,826,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $722,727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in MetLife by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,052,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,434,000 after purchasing an additional 958,458 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

