Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Given New $89.00 Price Target at Barclays

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Barclays from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on UNM. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Unum Group from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Unum Group from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Unum Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Unum Group from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.36.

Unum Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of UNM traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,368,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.73. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $48.38 and a twelve month high of $84.48.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.11). Unum Group had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 13.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In other news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total value of $4,099,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,402,427.63. This trade represents a 4.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $579,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,588,751. This trade represents a 18.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the third quarter worth $237,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 10.6% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading

