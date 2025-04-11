Sunrise Communications (NASDAQ:SNRE) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Sunrise Communications AG (NASDAQ:SNRE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.63 and last traded at $50.50, with a volume of 284502 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.98.

Separately, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Sunrise Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sunrise Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Sunrise Communications Stock Up 5.6 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.04.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $3.7252 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th.

Sunrise Communications AG engages in the provision of telecommunications solutions. The firm offers mobile, broadband, TV, and fixed-line telephony services to residential customers. It also provides mobile and broadband services, as well as a range of value-added portfolio services, including cloud services, cybersecurity, and automation to business customers.

