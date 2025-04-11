Dividend Stocks To Watch Today – April 11th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Texas Instruments, Chevron, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, and Exxon Mobil are the five Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares of companies that distribute a portion of their earnings to shareholders through periodic cash payments known as dividends. These stocks are attractive to income-focused investors and can also offer the potential for capital appreciation over time. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

SQQQ traded down $1.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.25. 126,140,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,759,242. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.26.

Texas Instruments (TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $7.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,824,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,045,520. The firm has a market cap of $135.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $180.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $140.12 and a fifty-two week high of $220.39.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

NYSE CVX traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,578,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,866,290. Chevron has a twelve month low of $132.08 and a twelve month high of $168.96. The firm has a market cap of $240.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

TSLL traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $8.14. 172,415,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,936,973. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 12-month low of $4.94 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.03 and a 200-day moving average of $18.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 47.43 and a beta of -5.14.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE:XOM traded up $3.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.33. The stock had a trading volume of 12,705,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,973,427. The stock has a market cap of $448.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.27.

