Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,238,790 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 209% from the previous session’s volume of 401,487 shares.The stock last traded at $40.25 and had previously closed at $39.24.

Invesco China Technology ETF Trading Up 4.7 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Invesco China Technology ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco China Technology ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. J2 Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Sycomore Asset Management increased its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 320.7% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco China Technology ETF

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.