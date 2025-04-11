Bodycote (LON:BOY) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 454.80 ($5.90) and last traded at GBX 460.60 ($5.98), with a volume of 1628622 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 478.40 ($6.21).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.38) price objective on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Monday, March 24th.

Bodycote Price Performance

Bodycote Increases Dividend

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 602.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 605.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of £824.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a GBX 16.10 ($0.21) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. This is a boost from Bodycote’s previous dividend of $6.90. Bodycote’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.21%.

About Bodycote

The leading provider of heat treatment and specialist thermal processing services worldwide.

Heat treatment encompasses a variety of techniques and specialist engineering processes which improve the properties of metals and alloys and extend the life of components and is a vital part of any manufacturing process.

Bodycote is uniquely placed via our global network and the experience and knowledge of our people to offer high quality, reliable and cost-effective services to manufacturers whatever their size or market sector.

