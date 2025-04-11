Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ) Stock Price Up 11.1% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ – Get Free Report) were up 11.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.50. Approximately 916,083 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 518,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Atrium Research raised shares of Santacruz Silver Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Get Santacruz Silver Mining alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SCZ

Santacruz Silver Mining Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.37. The stock has a market cap of C$130.13 million, a PE ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.22.

In other news, Director Arturo Préstamo Elizondo purchased 1,050,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$420,000.00. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Santacruz Silver Mining

(Get Free Report)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc, as well as lead and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Zimapan Mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico; the Sinchi Wayra and the Illapa assets located in Bolivia; and exploration properties, which include the La Pechuga Property and the Santa Gorgonia Prospect.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Santacruz Silver Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santacruz Silver Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.