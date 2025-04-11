Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Trading Up 7.7% – Should You Buy?

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) traded up 7.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.97 and last traded at $9.80. 92,023 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 521,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.10.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOMA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,543,000. INCA Investments LLC acquired a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,986,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,387,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,570,000 after buying an additional 655,533 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,516,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter valued at $3,867,000. 19.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

