Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2025

Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCOGet Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.60 and last traded at $20.66, with a volume of 2003 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.88.

Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 48,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 103,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FLCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that uses a combined top-down and bottom-up approach to select investment-grade USD-denominated bonds without a duration target. FLCO was launched on Oct 3, 2016 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Further Reading

