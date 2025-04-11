Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Down 7.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) traded down 7.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.20 and last traded at $31.02. 713,731 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,755,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.69.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Option Care Health from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $31.00) on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.23 and its 200 day moving average is $28.60.

In related news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 30,996 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $1,030,926.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,835.24. This trade represents a 40.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Option Care Health in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 487.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

