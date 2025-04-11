Barclays Lowers Everest Group (NYSE:EG) Price Target to $394.00

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $470.00 to $394.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Everest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $453.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Everest Group from $375.00 to $372.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Everest Group from $370.00 to $362.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Everest Group from $434.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Everest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $376.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.00.

Shares of NYSE EG traded up $9.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $350.65. The company had a trading volume of 181,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,744. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Everest Group has a twelve month low of $320.00 and a twelve month high of $407.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $348.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $363.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.43.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($18.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.64 by ($30.03). Everest Group had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 9.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Everest Group will post 47.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.63, for a total value of $540,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,428,175.77. This represents a 10.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Everest Group by 1,041.9% during the 1st quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 78,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,420,000 after purchasing an additional 71,371 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Everest Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Everest Group in the 1st quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Everest Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

