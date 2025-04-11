Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Down 1.1% – What’s Next?

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) traded down 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $67.01 and last traded at $67.66. 185,287 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,066,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.42.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.70.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.61. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 27.54%. Research analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.02%.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Mas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $1,472,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,975,872. This represents a 27.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $1,831,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,250,758.98. The trade was a 15.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,977,500. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,262,425,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,141,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,711,000 after buying an additional 51,424 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,440,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,859,000 after acquiring an additional 171,047 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,182,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,873,000 after acquiring an additional 366,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Regency Centers by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,374,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944,854 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

