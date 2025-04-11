Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Trading Down 4.1% – Here’s What Happened

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.65 and last traded at $21.80. 3,252,235 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 11,763,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on OKLO. Citigroup cut their target price on Oklo from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Oklo in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Oklo in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Oklo from $27.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Oklo in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oklo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Oklo Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of -0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.65.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Oklo news, Director John M. Jansen purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.57 per share, for a total transaction of $147,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,420. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 35,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $889,429.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,033,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,494,059.15. This trade represents a 0.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oklo

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKLO. Barclays PLC raised its position in Oklo by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oklo by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in Oklo in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oklo in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Oklo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Oklo Company Profile

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Featured Articles

