Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Shares Up 1.1% – Still a Buy?

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB)’s share price rose 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.67 and last traded at $42.29. Approximately 1,066,752 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 4,433,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.82.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $94.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.80.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 74.9% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 436.4% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

