NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Up 1.7% – Time to Buy?

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.46 and last traded at $3.34. 17,481,775 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 56,293,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC cut NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Hsbc Global Res cut NIO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on NIO from $8.90 to $8.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of NIO to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.70 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average of $4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.74.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 113.83% and a negative net margin of 33.41%. NIO’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.81) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in NIO by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 53,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 20,349 shares in the last quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Laird Norton Wetherby Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

