Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Trading 7.9% Higher – Still a Buy?

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $76.83 and last traded at $77.15. 101,871 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 354,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.50.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Banco Macro from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.19.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Banco Macro in the third quarter worth $826,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the 3rd quarter worth about $421,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $425,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Banco Macro by 300.8% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 15,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 11,507 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Banco Macro in the third quarter worth about $644,000.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines, and money transfers.

