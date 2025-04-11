Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Stock Price Down 4.3% – Time to Sell?

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.01 and last traded at $6.97. Approximately 5,275,707 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 14,056,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.28.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Glj Research decreased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.54 to $12.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.24.

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.90.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John T. Baldwin acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,159,074.90. This represents a 3.10 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane M. Cronin bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $105,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,952.32. The trade was a 68.86 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $243,095. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 46.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 253,742 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 80,304 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 987.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 207,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 187,957 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3,033.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 264,081 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 255,653 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 232.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,113,337 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,837 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 11.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,574 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

