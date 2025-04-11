Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Issues Earnings Results

Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Greystone Logistics had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 4.23%.

Greystone Logistics Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLGI traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.99. 26,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,343. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.08. Greystone Logistics has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $27.55 million, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.22.

About Greystone Logistics

Greystone Logistics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets plastic pallets and pelletized recycled plastic resins in the United States. The company offers rackable, can, nestable, display, monoblock, half-barrel and slim keg stackable, drum, and mid duty pallets. It sells its pallets directly, as well as through a network of independent contractor distributors.

