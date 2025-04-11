Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Issues Earnings Results

Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Greystone Logistics had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 4.23%.
Greystone Logistics Stock Down 5.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:GLGI traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.99. 26,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,343. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.08. Greystone Logistics has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $27.55 million, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.22.
About Greystone Logistics
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Greystone Logistics
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- JPMorgan is a Buy, if You Can Handle The Volatility
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- United States Steel’s Crash: An Unmissable Buying Opportunity
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Rocket Lab Stock: Weathering the Storm, Time for a Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for Greystone Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greystone Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.