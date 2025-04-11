Promising Outdoor Stocks To Watch Today – April 8th

Walmart, RH, Affirm, Williams-Sonoma, CRH, Kroger, and Lowe’s Companies are the seven Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Outdoor stocks are historically wooden devices designed to immobilize an individual’s hands (and sometimes the head or feet) as a form of public punishment. They were typically installed in open public spaces, such as town squares, to subject the offender to public ridicule and serve as a deterrent for undesirable behavior. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.38. The stock had a trading volume of 16,363,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,260,734. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $668.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. Walmart has a 1-year low of $58.56 and a 1-year high of $105.30.

RH (RH)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

RH traded down $14.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $149.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,026,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,365. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 43.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.44. RH has a fifty-two week low of $123.03 and a fifty-two week high of $457.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $307.12 and its 200-day moving average is $347.14.

Affirm (AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

NASDAQ:AFRM traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $37.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,674,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,206,453. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.45 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 11.26, a current ratio of 11.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Affirm has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $82.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.42.

Williams-Sonoma (WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Shares of WSM traded down $4.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.20. 2,037,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,035,889. The stock has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.08. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $125.33 and a twelve month high of $219.98.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Shares of CRH traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.47. 3,464,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,552,453. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.62. CRH has a 52-week low of $71.18 and a 52-week high of $110.97. The firm has a market cap of $55.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30.

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Shares of KR stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,918,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,224,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Kroger has a 1-year low of $49.04 and a 1-year high of $71.93. The company has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.96.

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

NYSE LOW traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $214.26. 1,193,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,442,231. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.15. The firm has a market cap of $119.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $211.70 and a 52-week high of $287.01.

