Jefferies Financial Group Lowers The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target to $117.00

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $118.00 to $117.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a "hold" rating on the insurance provider's stock. Jefferies Financial Group's price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.18% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $122.65.

NYSE HIG traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.64. The company had a trading volume of 664,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,775. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.52 and its 200-day moving average is $115.34. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a one year low of $94.47 and a one year high of $125.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.68.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 19.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 13,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.20, for a total transaction of $1,539,773.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,712,661.60. The trade was a 29.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 1,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $143,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,385,250. This represents a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,343 shares of company stock valued at $13,488,337. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIG. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3,342.9% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

