Top Biotech Stocks To Follow Now – April 11th

AbbVie, Charles River Laboratories International, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Recursion Pharmaceuticals, and Danaher are the five Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are shares of companies that focus on biotechnology, which involves using biological processes to develop innovative products and therapies in healthcare, agriculture, and other industries. These stocks are often considered high-growth opportunities, but they can also be subject to significant volatility due to the complex scientific research and regulatory challenges involved. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,314,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,918,549. AbbVie has a one year low of $153.58 and a one year high of $218.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.60.

Charles River Laboratories International (CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock traded down $6.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,863,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,632. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 622.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.45. Charles River Laboratories International has a one year low of $92.05 and a one year high of $254.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

NYSE TMO traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $429.99. The company had a trading volume of 799,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,135. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $513.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $540.46. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $409.85 and a 52 week high of $627.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

NASDAQ:RXRX traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.43. 54,752,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,600,295. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.00. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $12.36.

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

NYSE:DHR traded up $3.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,332,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,298,679. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86. Danaher has a one year low of $171.00 and a one year high of $281.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

