Best Technology Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 11th

NVIDIA, Apple, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Advanced Micro Devices are the five Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Technology stocks are shares of companies that operate within the technology sector, including areas like software, hardware, telecommunications, and semiconductors. These stocks tend to be characterized by rapid innovation and growth potential, although they may also exhibit increased volatility compared to stocks in more traditional sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Technology stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA traded up $3.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.77. 200,237,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,819,326. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.59, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $75.61 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $7.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $197.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,924,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,956,313. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.56 and a 200-day moving average of $231.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. Apple has a 12 month low of $164.08 and a 12 month high of $260.10.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

NASDAQ:META traded down $4.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $542.07. 10,958,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,722,980. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $631.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $609.28. The company has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $414.50 and a 12-month high of $740.91.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

NASDAQ MSFT traded up $7.40 on Friday, reaching $388.75. 11,480,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,184,176. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $344.79 and a 12 month high of $468.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $414.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Shares of AMD traded up $4.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.39. 41,150,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,511,043. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $187.28. The company has a market capitalization of $150.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

