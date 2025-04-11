Jefferies Financial Group Lowers RXO (NYSE:RXO) Price Target to $20.00

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RXO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on RXO in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on RXO from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on RXO from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RXO in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on RXO from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.73.

Get RXO alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RXO

RXO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RXO traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.59. 903,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.07 and a 200 day moving average of $24.39. RXO has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $32.82.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. RXO had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. On average, analysts forecast that RXO will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RXO

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in RXO by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of RXO by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in RXO by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RXO by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in RXO by 68.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

RXO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.