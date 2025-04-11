Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Major Shareholder Gmt Capital Corp Buys 31,800 Shares

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp purchased 31,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.31 per share, with a total value of $1,186,458.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,484,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,678,040. This trade represents a 1.30 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gmt Capital Corp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 4th, Gmt Capital Corp acquired 105,900 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.94 per share, for a total transaction of $3,806,046.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL traded up $1.94 on Friday, reaching $40.66. 676,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,663. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.06 and a 200 day moving average of $49.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.86 and a fifty-two week high of $65.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.10 million, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.39.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CBRL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.13.

Institutional Trading of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at $11,711,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,181,456 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,452,000 after buying an additional 106,440 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at $404,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth approximately $704,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

