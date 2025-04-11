Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Price Target Cut to C$75.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$75.50 to C$75.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$73.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$76.10.

Cogeco Communications Stock Up 2.2 %

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

CCA stock traded up C$1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$62.88. 48,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,571. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.35. The stock has a market cap of C$2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$66.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$67.46. Cogeco Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$50.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$75.09.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

