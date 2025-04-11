Jefferies Financial Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Stock Price

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $266.00 to $265.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 20.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AJG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $308.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $370.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.73.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE AJG traded up $7.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $332.88. The company had a trading volume of 477,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,104. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $230.08 and a one year high of $350.70. The company has a market capitalization of $85.13 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.78.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 12.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 7,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.59, for a total value of $2,505,260.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 90,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,029,771.80. The trade was a 7.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.99, for a total transaction of $3,229,900.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,774 shares in the company, valued at $22,536,304.26. This represents a 12.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,235 shares of company stock valued at $7,478,224 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AJG. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 25.0% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,887,000 after buying an additional 13,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

