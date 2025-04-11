Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Stock Price

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price cut by research analysts at Barclays from C$49.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. CIBC boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.40.

Shares of TSE MFC traded up C$0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching C$39.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,834,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,069,027. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of C$31.24 and a 12 month high of C$46.42. The stock has a market cap of C$68.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$42.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$43.06.

In related news, Director Kenneth Michael Ross sold 3,219 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.91, for a total transaction of C$144,572.68. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 11,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.43, for a total value of C$503,646.63. Insiders sold a total of 18,683 shares of company stock valued at $816,102 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

