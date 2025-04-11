Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Up 0.3% – Time to Buy?

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $149.70 and last traded at $149.18. Approximately 1,810,982 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 7,920,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.69.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus upgraded Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $157.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $159.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.67.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.27. The company has a market cap of $365.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.24%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 6,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $1,160,994.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,001 shares in the company, valued at $3,483,645.88. This represents a 25.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 403 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $62,928.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,357,552.70. This trade represents a 2.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.6% during the first quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 27,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.2% during the first quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Constitution Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.4% during the first quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 15,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

