Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Shares Up 2.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) were up 2.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.84 and last traded at $1.78. Approximately 3,576,828 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 13,207,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BTBT shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Bit Digital in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Bit Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Bit Digital Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.33. The firm has a market cap of $277.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 6.05.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $26.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.06 million. Bit Digital had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Analysts expect that Bit Digital, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bit Digital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTBT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bit Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Bit Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Bit Digital during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Bit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

About Bit Digital

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

Featured Stories

