Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Down 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $441.33 and last traded at $443.42. 17,663,592 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 36,761,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $446.18.
Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.9 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $284.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $491.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $502.66.
Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco QQQ
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
