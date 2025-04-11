Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Down 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $441.33 and last traded at $443.42. 17,663,592 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 36,761,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $446.18.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $284.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $491.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $502.66.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco QQQ

About Invesco QQQ

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 51,292.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,500,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,879,434,000 after acquiring an additional 11,478,188 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,500,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,300,993,000 after purchasing an additional 756,990 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 47,853.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,113,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,103,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105,389 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,116,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,593,354,000 after purchasing an additional 27,115 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,425,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,239,886,000 after buying an additional 52,235 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

