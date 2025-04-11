Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Trading Down 2.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) dropped 2.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $344.62 and last traded at $344.88. Approximately 786,843 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 3,481,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $353.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. HSBC raised shares of Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $356.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.08.

Home Depot Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $350.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $376.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $396.27.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 61.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

