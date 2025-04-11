SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Trading Down 1% – What’s Next?

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.97 and last traded at $8.12. Approximately 4,287,365 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 37,912,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on SOUN. Wedbush boosted their price objective on SoundHound AI from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of SoundHound AI to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on SoundHound AI from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.86.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SOUN

SoundHound AI Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 2.73.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.58). SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 55.58% and a negative net margin of 163.58%. The company had revenue of $34.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider James Ming Hom sold 51,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $524,759.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 638,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,544,174. This trade represents a 7.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 138,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $1,400,061.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,764,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,782,793.28. This trade represents a 7.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 500,565 shares of company stock valued at $4,999,726 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in SoundHound AI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,432,000. Oriental Harbor Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 4th quarter worth about $8,964,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SoundHound AI by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,529,000 after purchasing an additional 602,311 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new stake in SoundHound AI during the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in SoundHound AI in the third quarter worth about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.