Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Trading Down 3% – Here’s Why

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) shares fell 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.52 and last traded at $15.43. 5,817,252 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 15,192,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ET. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Monday, March 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.09.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $54.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 5.74%. Equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Transfer

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ET. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 12,090.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,455,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $244,005,000 after acquiring an additional 12,353,441 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,634,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $756,840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254,721 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at $79,113,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth $50,166,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,331,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $319,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512,060 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

