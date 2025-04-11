Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Mizuho from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.97% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.91. 787,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,009. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.63. Simply Good Foods has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $40.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.72 and a 200-day moving average of $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $359.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 3.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,666,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,473,000 after purchasing an additional 208,070 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

