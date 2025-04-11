JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Trading 2% Higher After Earnings Beat

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shot up 2% on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $235.99 and last traded at $231.61. 6,751,248 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 9,682,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $227.11.

The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on JPM. Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,069.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,469 shares in the company, valued at $14,698,459.65. The trade was a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total value of $10,119,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,737,529.04. This represents a 19.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,848 shares of company stock worth $19,987,908. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,824,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,228,110,000 after buying an additional 182,648 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 15,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 10,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 21,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 234.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 5,065 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $249.53 and its 200-day moving average is $241.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

