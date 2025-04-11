Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ) Stock Price Up 10% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ – Get Free Report) traded up 10% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.50. 824,846 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 516,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Atrium Research upgraded shares of Santacruz Silver Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Santacruz Silver Mining Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Santacruz Silver Mining

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$130.13 million, a PE ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.15.

In related news, Director Arturo Préstamo Elizondo acquired 1,050,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$420,000.00. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Santacruz Silver Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc, as well as lead and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Zimapan Mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico; the Sinchi Wayra and the Illapa assets located in Bolivia; and exploration properties, which include the La Pechuga Property and the Santa Gorgonia Prospect.

Featured Stories

