Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Stock Price Down 85.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) traded down 85.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $153.15 and last traded at $22.14. 24,988 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 126,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on BCPC. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Balchem in a research note on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Sidoti raised Balchem to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Balchem Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.08). Balchem had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.96 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Balchem

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Balchem by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,961,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $645,703,000 after acquiring an additional 42,693 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,234,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,224,000 after purchasing an additional 12,006 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Balchem by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 938,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Balchem by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 819,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,615,000 after buying an additional 39,877 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Balchem by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,047,000 after buying an additional 79,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

