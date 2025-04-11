Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Stock Price Down 4.5% – What’s Next?

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $146.41 and last traded at $149.63. Approximately 244,942 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,664,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.75.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ODFL. Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.80.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 28.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

